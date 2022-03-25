Outback Bowl to Change Name to ‘Tampa Bay Bowl’

The Outback Bowl, which has been a college football bowl season staple since 1996, is changing its name to the ‘Tampa Bay Bowl’ beginning next season, the event announced Friday.

“We are thrilled about our new Tampa Bay Bowl logo and name, which is a reflection of our 36-year relationship with the vibrant Tampa Bay region as one of the most exciting and hospitable destinations of any college bowl game. We look forward to continuing the Tampa Bay Bowl’s positive impact on college football and the Tampa Bay community, both economically and by showcasing our region nationally and internationally,” bowl chair Rita Lowman said on Friday.

The announcement is a bit of a surprise for the bowl game, as the event and Outback announced a six-year sponsorship extension in 2019.

The final bowl game with Outback as a sponsor was this past January 1st, as Arkansas beat Penn State, 24-10.

While the name of the game is changing and Outback will no longer be the sponsor, much of the festivities will remain the same. The game will still be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Buccaneers, on New Year’s Day and will feature an SEC team against a Big Ten or ACC team.

