Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
St Peter's Upsets Purdue to advance to Elite Eight
St Peter's Upsets Purdue to advance to Elite Eight

Which Conference Has The Best Record in The Men’s NCAA Tournament So Far? Results Through The Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 is now in the books as just eight teams remain in the running in the men’s NCAA tournament: No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Villanova, No. 2 Duke, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 Houston, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 10 Miami (Fla.) and No. 15 Saint Peter’s.

However, before a national champion is crowned, it’s important to take stock of how the various conferences have performed in this year’s edition of March Madness. 

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) has led the way in terms of winning percentage thus far thanks to the efforts of No. 15 Saint Peter’s. The Peacocks are perhaps the greatest Cinderella in tournament history, becoming the first 15-seed ever to advance to the Elite Eight, with wins over No. 2 Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue. 

When it comes to conferences that received more than one bid to the Big Dance, the ACC surprisingly holds the best record at 11–2. Led by its three Elite Eight representatives, the ACC has impressed in what many considered to be a down year for the usual powerhouse league. 

The Big 12 ranks second among Power Five conferences as its six programs have posted a 10–5 record through the Sweet 16. No. 1 Kansas is the lone Big 12 team remaining but is one of the current favorites to walk away with this year’s national championship.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

On the other side of the spectrum, the Big Ten, the SEC and the Pac-12 have floundered, despite each having multiple programs that were considered title contenders.  Arkansas is the only team the remains from the three Power Five conferences that have posted a combined 18–17 record.

Here’s a look at the records for each conference that had at least one team represented in this year’s tournament through the Sweet 16:

MAAC: 3–0
ACC: 11–2
AAC: 4–1
Big 12: 10–5
Pac-12: 4–3
Big East: 6–5
Big Ten: 9–9
SEC: 5–5
WCC: 3–3
WAC: 1–1
OVC: 1–1
SWAC: 1–1
Horizon: 1–1
A-10: 1–2
MWC: 0–4

These records are subject to change following the Elite Eight on March 26 and March 27, the Final Four on April 2 and the national championship game on April 4.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas’s Ochai Agbaji (30) talks with guard Dajuan Harris Jr.
Play
NCAA Betting

Sunday's Elite Eight Matchups: Kansas vs. Miami, UNC vs. St. Peter's

The Jayhawks will take on the Hurricanes while the Tar Heels play the Peacocks in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

By Frankie Taddeo
kyrie-irving
NBA

Kyrie Irving Intends to Re-Sign with Nets in Free Agency

The Brooklyn point guard said he intends to remain with the team beyond this season to continue to play with Kevin Durant.

By Mike McDaniel
A close-up of an Ukraine flag.
Olympics

Ukrainian Runner Wins Jerusalem Marathon After Fleeing Country With Daughter

Valentyna Veretska left the city of Mykolaiv shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

By Associated Press
Greg Zuerlein kicks a field goal for the Cowboys.
NFL

Jets Sign Former Rams, Cowboys Kicker Greg Zuerlein to Deal

New York is adding competition to their special teams unit in search of a permanent kicker solution.

By Daniel Chavkin
Marcus Smart smilles during pregame warmups.
Extra Mustard

Jayson Tatum’s Son, Marcus Smart Have ‘Love-Hate Relationship’

Deuce wasn’t afraid to make his presence known during a recent inbounds pass.

By Zach Koons
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin
Extra Mustard

Lane Kiffin Throws Golf Ball for First Pitch

The Ole Miss football coach wanted to remind Tennessee fans about the time they threw a golf ball at him.

By Madison Williams
Johnny Manziel pregame for the Cleveland Browns.
Extra Mustard

Johnny Manziel at Ease With Football Career Ahead of FCF Season

The former Browns quarterback made peace with the way his career has gone.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia attack
Racing

Saudi Arabian GP Will Go on Despite Nearby Missile Attack

A spokesperson for the Houthis rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack with missiles.

By Madeline Coleman