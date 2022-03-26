Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis men’s basketball program are facing four Level I and two Level II violations amid a notice of allegations sent to the school by the NCAA last July, according to a report from The Commercial Appeal. The notice of allegations lists seven separate violations in total, per the report.

The violations within the notice of allegations include clauses related to lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor.

The notice of allegations stated that Hardaway “failed to demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance within the men’s basketball program.”

In addition, the amended notice alleges that data from a computer hard drive belonging to former assistant Mike Miller was not preserved.

“A subsequent forensic examination revealed that the former assistant men’s basketball coach’s computer hard drive was formatted on June 5, 2020, and as a result, the data on the computer was deleted. [Memphis] failed to conduct an adequate investigation into why the computer’s hard drive was not preserved,” the notice stated.

The investigation began with a review of the eligibility status of former player James Wiseman, who now plays in the NBA for the Warriors. The scope of the investigation expanded into other areas of the Memphis basketball program.

The university responded to the amended notice of allegations, saying, “The University of Memphis is not permitted to comment due to the ongoing [Independent Accountability Resolution Process].”

