Report: Albany Men’s Basketball Coach Dwayne Killings Under Investigation for Incident With Player

Albany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings is under investigation for a November incident involving one of his players, sources tell Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Killings, 40, reportedly struck an unidentified player prior to a game during the season, per Goodman. The first-year head coach claims the strike was accidental.

According to Goodman, Killings has been on leave for the last few weeks in response to the incident, which was not reported until late in the season. A “majority of the team” has been interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The 2021–22 season was Killings’s first with the Great Danes following a four-year stint as an assistant coach at Marquette. Albany finished the year ranked sixth in the America East Conference with a 13–18 overall record and a 9–9 mark in conference play.

A former college player at UMass and Hampton, Killings has also spent time as an assistant for UConn, Temple and Boston University after getting his start in the NBA with the Hornets in 2003.

