Alabama, Oregon, in-State Iowa Pushing for Top OL Recruit Proctor

Offensive lineman handle the recruiting process a bit differently than most positions do at the prep level. Most prospects talk about the style of the program, playing time or even love from the fanbase, but in the trenches it's often more about the aspects of day to day life on campus.

And, as Kadyn Proctor told Sports Illustrated over the weekend, the food carries some weight as well.

"I'm worried about the food, though," he said while laughing. "Either Alabama or Oregon may have the best, but I've been down to Texas, too, and they got some good ass food."

All jokes aside, perhaps the most coveted offensive line recruit in the class of 2023 is focused on making his next round of visits before the next stage of the recruiting process rolls on.

The Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk star will see the local Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend ahead of trips to Alabama and Oregon the following weekends in April. The visits are in conjunction with spring practice dates at each program.

"I'm watching everything, seeing how the coaches are coaching and seeing the relationships they have in their O-line room," he said.

While Proctor is working with a top seven he released in February, consisting of Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan and the trio he will soon get another look at, he says the three he will soon visit are in contact the most. Iowa, Alabama and Oregon coaches connect with him weekly.

The Hawkeye angle was outlined last cycle as SI99 safety Xavier Nwankpa stayed in the home state over pushes from Ohio State and Notre dame. Beyond the Hawkeye coaching staff, the freshman safety has consistently helped with the local push.

"We're definitely close," Proctor said. "I ask him a lot about recruiting and I listen because he's been through it already. The advice from him is really good.

"He tells me all that real stuff, no fake stuff."

Proctor was in Dallas supporting area 7-on-7 team Iowa Flex John Garcia, Jr.

Alabama has undergone transition under Nick Saban at the offensive line coach position. It appears to have been a positive change for one of the Crimson Tide's top overall targets.



"Coach (Eric) Wolford told me the truth, that they're short on offensive line and they need people like me to come in and play," he said. "It's crazy to think that for me, because I'm from Iowa, nobody gets recruited out of Iowa.

"For Alabama and coach Saban to talk to me every week is a crazy feeling. They need my position so it's definitely a big thought on my head."

Oregon has hosted Proctor in the past, but not under Dan Lanning's coaching staff in Eugene, so the upcoming trip could provide much more clarity on how the Ducks can battle for one of the nation's top overall prospects. Coaching changes at Notre Dame have also impacted contact, and while Proctor has yet to speak with new offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, Marcus Freeman has remained in the mix with the 6'6", 330-pound talent.

"I'm hoping to get on the phone with Notre Dame soon," Proctor said. "The head coach is talking to me a lot. He doesn't want to lose contact with me."

Following the round of unofficial visits, the rising-senior recruit says official visits will come into focus during the summer months. Prospects are allotted five trips on a prospective school's dime, so two of the top seven contenders could be on the outside looking in. To date, Proctor has seen each campus in the group outside of Penn State.

Select official visits could leak into the fall, during the season, where Proctor has begun zeroing in on a timeline for a verbal commitment.

"I'll probably make a decision in November or December," he said. "I want to get everything in and then kind of weigh it down until signing day. Then I graduate early and get to college in January."

Proctor is a well-rounded athlete despite his immense size, also competing on Southeast Polk High School's varsity basketball and track-and-field programs.