College Basketball
Report: Shareef O'Neal to Enter Transfer Portal
Three Georgetown Players Enter Transfer Portal After Disappointing Season

Georgetown’s roster turnover continued Wednesday after a difficult 2021–22 season. 

The Hoyas announced freshman guard Tyler Beard, forward Jalin Billingsley, and junior center Timothy Ighoefe are transferring from the program.

“Big thanks to Georgetown for taking in a kid from the Chi. Y’all took me in and changed my life. Forever grateful,” Beard wrote on Instagram.

Beard played in 30 games for the Hoyas last season, averaging 12.3 minutes per game. A former three-star recruit, Beard totaled 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists last year.

Fellow freshman Billingsley is transferring after accumulating less playing time than Beard, having played 10.8 minutes per game in his 30 games played last year. In those games, he averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Ighoefe was the biggest factor of the three last year, starting 20 of 24 games, and averaging 2.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 15 minutes per game.

After a surprise Big East tournament championship last year, Georgetown disappointed this season, losing 21 straight games, including all 19 conference games they played this year. They finished the year 6–25 in total, last in the Big East.

Georgetown signed head coach Patrick Ewing to a contract extension after making the men’s NCAA tournament last year, and despite the struggles this season, Georgetown recently publicly supported its coach. Meanwhile, Ewing said he isn’t a “quitter” and wants to try and bring success back to the team.

