Patrick Ewing’s future coaching at Georgetown has sparked quite the conversation as college basketball season nears the end.

Ewing himself tweeted on Friday stating that any official news about his future at the school would come directly from him or Georgetown. And, right now, Ewing plans to return for his sixth season with the program next year.

The debate of whether or not Ewing should return next season is sparked by the fact that the Hoyas have gone 6-23 this season, and 0-18 in the Big East Conference. A big change since last year given that the Hoyas won the Big East Conference tournament and made the NCAA tournament.

Earlier this week, Georgetown’s athletic director Lee Reed released a statement on Ewing and how the university wants to bring the coach back next season.

“As a university with high standards and expectations for both academic and athletic excellence, we all share the disappointment of a difficult season,” Reed said in the statement. “In this ever evolving landscape of college athletics we are committed to Coach Ewing, and we are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program to make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the path to success for next year.”

So, it looks like the debate may be at an end since Ewing and Georgetown sound like they are on the same page regarding his future at his alma mater.

