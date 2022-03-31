Shaheen Holloway led the Saint Peter’s men’s basketball team to a historic NCAA tournament run this year.

The Peacocks became the worst seed in tournament history at No. 15 to make the Elite Eight.

Following their exit from the tournament, Holloway announced he would be leaving Saint Peter’s to become the head coach at his alma mater, Seton Hall.

The Saint Peter’s team attended their now former coach’s introductory press conference on Thursday. Holloway gave the Peacocks a shout out, which resulted in a thunderous applause from the audience. The crowd at Seton Hall gave the team a standing ovation for their success this season.

Holloway spent four years as head coach of the Peacocks. He went 64–53 during his tenure, and he helped the team to a 2022 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) title and their run to the Elite Eight.

Holloway now joins Seton Hall after signing a six-year contract with the school. He previously acted as an assistant coach from 2010 to ’18 before taking the Saint Peter’s job.

Saint Peter’s has not announced a replacement for Holloway yet.

More CBB Coverage: