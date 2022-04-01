Skip to main content
College Basketball

Butler Fires Men’s Basketball Coach LaVall Jordan

Butler announced on Friday that they have parted ways with their men’s basketball head coach LaVall Jordan. A successor has not yet been named.

Butler athletic director Barry Collier discussed the decision via a press release from the university.

“After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program is needed,” Collier said. “These decisions are never easy, but are incredibly more difficult when it impacts a high-character Bulldog who has represented our university so well for many years. I want to thank LaVall for his dedication to our program, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Because Collier waited 22 days after the season ended to fire Jordan, the buyout price dropped significantly according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Jordan originally joined his alma mater in 2017. During his five seasons with the Bulldogs, the team went 83—74. The team went 14—19 (6—14 in the Big East) this season. They earned a 2018 NCAA tournament berth, and were expected to earn a 2020 tournament berth before its cancellation. 

Butler announced it would start a nationwide search for Jordan’s successor.

