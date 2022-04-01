Texas A&M Wraps up No. 1 Recruiting Class with Lebbeus 'LT' Overton

Lebbeus Overton may have been the top-ranked defensive recruit in the class of 2023 when all was said and done, with a shot at being in the conversation for No. 1 regardless of position even with the likes of Arch Manning in the class.

But in February he reclassified to the 2022 class and announced intentions on taking several visits. After trips to Oregon, Georgia and Texas A&M, he elected to go public with a verbal commitment to Jimbo Fisher's Aggies on Friday.

“I will be announcing my commitment at Texas A&M University,” Overton said during a ceremony at Milton (Ga.) High School, carried by ESPN2 during its Geico Nationals high school basketball showcase. “First academics, then building relationships with coaches … building trust. A&M had all of those.”

The most recent visit the now-senior took was to College Station, where the recruitment was put to bed by the combination of Fisher and assistants Elijah Robinson and Terry Price. Originally considering additional trips, Overton shut things down after the A&M official visit and went public with details to make Friday's pledge.

The pass rusher, who officially chose A&M over Georgia and Oregon among hats on the table despite Ohio State and Oklahoma also in his top group, already has four years of varsity experience, terrorizing offenses off the edge with an elite first step, mature technique and a frame he continues to grow into.

Still far from his physical ceiling and build at 6'4", 265 pounds, Overton flashes as an athlete as much as he does as a pure pass rusher. How many defensive ends can redirect and track down No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter? Overton did in his last prep game, flashing spatial awareness along the way.

On Friday nights, where it counts most, Overton was coveted because of his athleticism, premium position standing as an edge rusher along with his acumen, not to mention the production. Beginning with a run on varsity as an eighth-grader in 2018, he registered more than 100 tackles for loss and 50 sacks while pursuing top skill position prospects in the greater Atlanta area.

Overton can attack as a true edge, from a stand-up stance, or even work inside with his hand in the dirt. Simply put, this is a special, high floor and high ceiling athlete that a defense can eventually be built around.

Speaking of special, this Texas A&M defensive line haul is the anchor of the top-ranked haul headed to College station. In addition to Overton, the freshman class in the fall will feature SI99 recruits Shemar Stewart, Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Anthony Lucas and Malick Sylla. Overton is the 30th overall addition in the class.

TAMU will now add multiple members of the Overton family, as Lebbeus' older brother Micaiah is likely to exit the transfer portal towards the SEC West program following three years on the Liberty Flames defensive line.

The Overton brothers are expected to enroll at Texas A&M this summer.