College Basketball
The Final Four is Set
The Final Four is Set

Jay Wright Is ‘Proud’ That Villanova Is Now in the Blueblood Conversation

The 2022 men’s Final Four is made up of three traditional bluebloods and one team trying to enter its name into the conversation.

While Villanova doesn’t have the historic blueblood status, recent history and numerous seasons of success under coach Jay Wright has elevated the Wildcats among the sport’s elite programs.

ESPN’s Seth Greenberg sat down with Wright before Saturday’s matchup with Kansas, and when he asked Wright whether his program belonged in the conversation, Wright was happy that the Wildcats belonged in that conversation.

“I’m not really sure a blueblood is [the right description], but I always knew it was UCLA, Kentucky, Duke, Carolina, Kansas, I always knew that,” Wright said. “I love when they mention us in there. I never defined blueblood, but if people, like you Seth, are going to put us in there, we’re proud of it.”

Since Wright became the head coach back in 2001, Villanova has won two national titles (2016, 2018). This year marks the fourth Final Four appearance for Wright.

Whether the Wildcats win their third title in six years or not, they’ve certainly made their case to be considered among the best programs in the sport.

