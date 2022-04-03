Skip to main content
College Basketball
Kansas Headed to National Championship
Kansas Headed to National Championship

Here’s the Tipoff Time for Duke vs. UNC in the Final Four Saturday Night

Duke and North Carolina are set to do battle for the first time in the NCAA tournament, but fans will have to wait just a little longer to see the two squads tip off against one another.

Saturday night’s matchup between the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels will now tip off at 8:51 pm ET. It will be the second game of this year's Final Four—the first being a Kansas victory over Villanova.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, in his final coaching season, will be taking on his arch rival on the biggest of stages. Television ratings for the game are expected to be massive.

The winner, as noted earlier, will take on Kansas in the national title game on Monday night. 

Duke last won the NCAA tournament in 2015, and has five titles overall—all under Coach K. North Carolina, meanwhile, last won it all in 2017 and tallies six NCAA men’s basketball championships under its belt.

Hubert Davis, in his first season as North Carolina’s head coach, has the Tar Heels in the Final Four despite being an eight-seed in the tournament. Davis replaced legendary coach Roy Williams after Williams’s retirement last year.

Duke vs. UNC will be broadcast on TBS, but will also be available on TNT and truTV. Let’s hope it lives up to the hype.

