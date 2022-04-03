Skip to main content
What Channel Is Broadcasting the Duke-UNC Final Four Game On Saturday Night?

Duke and North Carolina are about to meet for the first time ever in the men’s NCAA tournament. It could be Mike Krzyzewski’s final game, or it could be his sweetest win over the Tar Heels yet.

The matchup will be broadcast primarily on TBS following the conclusion of Kansas vs. Villanova. However, TNT and TruTV will also carry the game.

The time of the start of the game is currently scheduled to tip off at 8:51 p.m. ET.

This year, the Final Four is located in New Orleans, with both games being played in the Caesars Superdome. It’s the first time in 10 years that Louisiana has hosted host the Final Four, but the Tar Heels have history in the location as they won the 1982 title with Michael Jordan playing in New Orleans.

So, get ready for what is sure to be a historic night, no matter the outcome.

