Duke’s loss Saturday night will likely be forward Paolo Banchero’s final collegiate game, as he is expected to be a top pick in this year’s NBA draft.

However, despite the loss, Banchero is still happy with how the season went. After the game, the freshman explained how grateful he was to play for Mike Krzyzewski this year.

“Coach, recruiting me, he lived up to everything he told me,” Banchero said. “And made me a better player, made me a better man, and I thank him for that.”

Additionally, Banchero explained how much he enjoyed playing this year with this particular group of Duke players, down to their fight in the end.

“I’m just proud to have played with this group,” he said. “We gave it our all, and it sucks we came up short. But I’m proud of the effort we put in and the way we went out.”

Banchero was Duke’s best player this season, leading the team in points and rebounds per game. In perhaps his final game, he compiled a double-double vs. North Carolina, scoring 20 points and adding 10 rebounds.

After beating Michigan State in the round of 32, Banchero tweeted at all the critics who didn’t think the team would make it to the Sweet 16. He also became the first ever college player to appear in the NBA 2K video game series in February.

