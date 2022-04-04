Skip to main content
NCAAW National Championship Recap
Dawn Staley to Send Black Coaches Piece of National Championship Net

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley won the program’s second national championship on Sunday night after the Gamecocks knocked off UConn 64–49.

After cutting down the nets for the second time in the last five years, Staley said she’s going to continue a tradition started when South Carolina won its first championship in 2017. She said she plans to send a piece of the national championship net to Black coaches across the country.

After sending pieces of the national championship net as a gesture to Black coaches in the women’s game in 2017, Staley is now returning the favor on the men’s side with her latest championship.

The tradition that Staley has set could continue in the coming years as South Carolina has established itself as the newest powerhouse in the sport. Sunday night served as a changing of the guard of sorts, as the Gamecocks knocked off the Huskies to end UConn’s perfect record in national championship games. 

During UConn’s peak in the early 2000s to early ’10s, the Huskies notched a perfect 11–0 record in national championship games. South Carolina appears to be next in line for dynasty discussion, as they’ve knocked at the door consistently in Final Fours, and are now 2–0 in national championship game appearances over the last five seasons.

