Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
NCAAM National Championship Preview
NCAAM National Championship Preview

Maui Invitational to Feature Loaded 2023 Field of Eight Teams

The Maui Invitational is bringing a loaded group of teams to the island in 2023.

The tournament’s field that year will include perennial powers Kansas, Gonzaga and UCLA, as well as big brands in Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse and Tennessee. The eighth team in the field is Division II Chaminade, which participates in the event every other year and last won a game in the 2017 tournament by knocking off Cal.

“When I put each year together, I’m hoping that it’s going to be the best field ever. That’s the way you approach it,” tournament chairman Dave Odom says. “And 2023 very well may be the best one, at least on paper, that we’ve ever had.”

Kansas Jayhawks mascot at a March Madness game

Kansas will return to the field after winning the event in 2019.

Four of the eight teams in the field have won the tournament before, including Kansas in 2019 and Gonzaga in ’18 in what, in both cases, featured thrilling title games. And the ’23 event also features teams that have had tremendous success lately, as six of the seven teams in the field played in this year’s NCAA tournament and three of them (Kansas, Gonzaga and UCLA) have played in one of the last two Final Fours. Plus, barring coaching changes, six of the seven D-I coaches in the tournament will have 400 or more career wins to their name.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The tournament returns to the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui beginning in 2022 after being played in the continental United States each of the past two seasons due to issues related to COVID-19: Asheville, N.C. in 2020 and Las Vegas in ’21.

“It’s hard to express how important the tournament is to the island and to us, who bring the tournament to the island,” Odom says. “The last two years have been good from the standpoint that we were able to make the best out of the situation … as we pulled those off, one of the residual feelings that we all had was a bit of emptiness.”

The 2022 field features Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech. 

More College Basketball Coverage:

• Kansas Is on a Mission, Whether You’re Watching or Not
• With Destiny Denied, Coach K’s Time Runs Out
Even in Defeat, Coach K’s Final Chapter Will Endure

Breaking
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga Bulldogs
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers
Marquette Golden Eagles
Marquette Golden Eagles

YOU MAY LIKE

kansas-wins-top-moments
Play
College Basketball

The 10 Most Memorable Moments From the Men’s Tourney

By Jason Jordan
Armando Bacot puts his head in his hands after rolling his ankle
Play
College Basketball

UNC’s Resolve Pushed to the Limit in Bruising Title Loss

The battered Tar Heels gave everything they could, until their bodies gave out.

By Pat Forde
AP22095137157261 (1)
Play
College Basketball

Kansas Pulls Off Record Comeback to Win National Title

The Jayhawks secured the program’s fourth national title on Monday night.

By Jelani Scott
Kansas-wins-national-championship
Play
College Basketball

Historic Comeback Puts Kansas Back on the Pinnacle

The Jayhawks looked dead in the water before reversing their fortunes with a remarkable second half.

By Kevin Sweeney
Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; The Kansas Jayhawks celebrates after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

‘One Shining Moment’ Video Released After Kansas Wins Title

That’s a wrap, folks!

By Jelani Scott
Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) celebrates as head coach Bill Self (middle right) helps lift the championship trophy after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels
Play
College Basketball

NCAA President Botches National Title Presentation

The Bill Self-led Jayhawks made history in their win over UNC in New Orleans.

By Jelani Scott
Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Puff Johnson (14) reacts after sustaining and apparent injury in a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

UNC’s Puff Johnson Vomits On Court, Sidelined Late vs. Kansas

The sophomore guard played extended minutes off the bench.

By Jelani Scott
Kansas guard Christian Braun reacts after a play.
Play
Extra Mustard

Social Media Reacts to Kansas’ Comeback Win Over UNC in Title Game

The Jayhawks stormed back from a 15-point halftime deficit and sent Twitter into a frenzy.

By Zach Koons