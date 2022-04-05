Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
Report: Saint Peter’s Doug Edert Entering Transfer Portal After Historic NCAA Tournament
Report: Saint Peter’s Doug Edert Entering Transfer Portal After Historic NCAA Tournament

Report: Saint Peter’s Doug Edert Entering Transfer Portal After Historic NCAA Tournament

After becoming one of the faces of Saint Peter’s Cinderella run in the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament, Doug Edert has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Tipton of On3.

“I want to start by thanking my family, friends, coaches, teammates and Peacock Nation for an amazing three years at Saint Peter’s University,” Edert said in a statement to On3. “I have nothing but love for everyone who has been by my side throughout my journey. With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal. I’m excited for what is to come and looking forward to exploring other opportunities for my basketball career.”

Edert burst onto the scene in March by scoring 20 points off the bench in No. 15 Saint Peter’s first-round upset win over No. 2 Kentucky. The 22-year-old guard averaged 11.3 points per game on 38.5% shooting from the field, as well as 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest in the tournament. During the regular season, he averaged 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.1% behind the arc.

Edert parlayed his March Madness success into a name, image and likeness deals with Buffalo Wild Wings and Barstool Sports. He also gained over 100,000 followers on Instagram during the Peacocks’ Cinderella run. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Although Saint Peter’s will surely miss Edert, he’s not the only player exploring a departure from the MAAC program this offseason. Daryl Banks and Matthew Lee are also in the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz.

The first notable member of Saint Peter’s to leave the school this offseason was coach Shaheen Holloway. Shortly after the Peacocks’ time in the tournament came to an end, Holloway accepted the head coaching job at his alma mater, Seton Hall.

More CBB Coverage:

• Kansas Beats UNC to Win National Championship, Completes Biggest Comeback in Title Game History
• Way-Too-Early Men’s Top 25: Ranking the 2022–23 Season’s Leading Contenders
• UNC Guard Puff Johnson Exits Late vs. Kansas After Appearing to Puke On-Court

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

bill-raftery
Play
Extra Mustard

Let’s Tip Our Caps to the Legendary Bill Raftery

His versatility was on full display during the Kansas–North Carolina title game

By Jimmy Traina
An MLB Opening Day logo on a baseball field.
MLB

Report: MLB to Allow Anti-Sign-Stealing Tech During 2022 Season

Pitchers and the catchers will have the option to use “PitchCom” or stick with the traditional method of signaling.

By Zach Koons
Rob Gronkowski with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Rob Gronkowski ’Not Ready to Commit’ to Football Right Now

The tight says he won’t sign a contract unless he’s 100% all in.

By Joseph Salvador
Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker Chris Paul celebrate after a basket against the Boston Celtics.
NBA

Stan Van Gundy: Why Suns are a Strong Favorite in the West

Howard Beck talks to TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy about the Phoenix Suns and where they stand among title contenders.

By Howard Beck
skylar-diggins-smith-100-influential
WNBA

Skylar Diggins-Smith Invests in the Business of Herself

The WNBA star shares how she stays focused on the hustle despite being one of the most prominent players in the league.

By Madelyne Woods
Cedric Baxter Jr.
Play
College Football

Top RB Recruit Cedric Baxter Jr. Talks Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M Visits

Miami and Arkansas visits up next for one of the nation's top running back recruits

By John Garcia Jr.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) throws the ball against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during game six of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball: Top 300 Pitcher Rankings & Projections

Stat projections punctuate these fantasy baseball rankings of the top 200 starting pitchers and top 100 relief pitchers.

By Shawn Childs
Los Angeles Dodgers Trea Turner
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Hitters by Position

We're ready to gear up our prep for the 2022 fantasy baseball season!

By Shawn Childs