Coach K Responds to Return Rumors: ‘I’m Done With the Coaching Part of It’

After exiting his final NCAA tournament at the hands of fierce rival North Carolina, rumors have surfaced that longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski could follow Tom Brady’s footsteps by quickly coming out of retirement to return for the 2022–23 season.

But what does the legendary coach have to say about “pulling a Tom Brady”?

Sean Farnham of ESPNU Radio asked the now retired coach during Wednesday’s episode of Basketball and Beyond with Coach K.

“Wow, to even be put in the same room maybe that Brady would be in is an honor, but he still has talent that can be used at a really high level,” Coach K said. “I’m done with the coaching part of it.”

So, Coach K has spoken for himself: He will not be returning as head coach at Duke next season.

However, the 75-year-old didn’t specify whether he would return to the program to help out at all. So, only time will tell if we’ll see Coach K back in Cameron Indoor either on the bench or in the stands.

More CBB Coverage: