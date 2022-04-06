Paul Pierce Says National Title Cemented Bill Self As One of the Best College Coaches Ever

Former NBA star and Kansas player Paul Pierce gave his instant reaction when his former college team had won its fourth men’s NCAA basketball championship Monday night. During the interview from the stands, he gave his take on coach Bill Self’s legacy now that he has brought a second national title to Kansas.

“Bill Self just cemented himself as one of the greatest coaches in, not only Kansas history, but college basketball history,” Pierce said. “He’s shown that he’s able to keep this program on top. If you look, Kansas basketball is unprecedented. Longest streak [in] NCAA tournament appearances, we’re moving up on the national championship chart now. It’s the way it should be.”

The streak Pierce was referring to is the programs absurd 31 straight men’s NCAA tournament appearances—the longest streak in NCAA history. Self and the Jayhawks last won a title in 2008, and before that, the program won championships in 1952 and 1988.

UCLA (11), Kentucky (8), North Carolina (6), Duke (5) and Indiana (5) all have more men’s titles than Kansas. The storied program is also tied with UConn at four. But Self has plenty more time to add to his impressive trophy case.

The 59-year-old has been named AP coach of the year twice, Big 12 coach of the year six times and the Naismith coach of the year once.

More CBB Coverage: