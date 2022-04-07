Gonzaga Star Forward Drew Timme Announces Plans to Enter NBA Draft

Gonzaga star forward Drew Timme’s college career is over, as he announced on Thursday he will be entering the 2022 NBA draft.

“The dream has always been to play professionally. After lots of thought and discussion, I will be putting my name in the NBA draft,” he said.

In his Twitter announcement, Timme explained how grateful he was to attend Gonzaga University and play basketball out west for the past three years.

“One of the best decisions I ever made was to come to Spokane and Gonzaga University to play basketball in front of Zag Nation,” he wrote. “I have had the privilege to play with and be supported by the best coaches, teammates, fans, friends and family anyone could ask for. I have forever been changed into a better person and basketball player because of that opportunity!”

Additionally, the forward made sure to thank Mark Few and everyone at the university for getting him to this point.

“Thank you to all of those who have been part of my journey so far. A special thanks to Coach Few and the entire GU athletic staff. The love and support have made my years at GU some of the best I will ever experience!”

Timme had an exceptional three years for the Bulldogs. After coming off the bench as a freshman, he exploded as a sophomore in 2019–20, averaging 19 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Last year, Timme chose to return for his junior year, and he kept up that strong production with 18.4 and 6.8 rebounds per game.

The past two years, Timme was named a two-time NCAA All-American, along with the 2021–22 West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

Timme has been the face of two straight Gonzaga teams that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the men’s NCAA Tournament. Last year, the Bulldogs made it all the way to the final game as an undefeated team, but lost to Baylor in the end. This year, Gonzaga fell in the Sweet Sixteen to Arkansas.

More CBB Coverage: