Mike Krzyzewski may be retired, but that isn’t slowing down Duke basketball. Top 2023 Australian point guard recruit Tyrese Proctor announced on Twitter that he is committing to Duke for next year.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunities I’ve had with some amazing teams,” He said in a video. ”I also gotta thank all the great coaches who have recruited me over the past several years. Just a kid from Sydney, getting offered by the best of the best, I am so grateful.”

Proctor explained he chose to go to Durham because he believes the program gives him the best chance to reach his ceiling. He had also been considering Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and the G League.

“I’ve got big goals and big dreams, I’ll go anywhere to chase my dreams at the highest level. That’s why I’m taking my game 15,492 kilometers from home, to the greatest hoops fam in the game. Man, I can’t wait to get those four letters across my chest, I’ll be joining the brotherhood. Let’s go Duke.”

Jon Scheyer’s first year as Duke’s head coach could be a special one. Duke is already adding three of the top five recruits in the country, including No. 1 recruit Dereck Lively Jr., according to 247 Sports. That is good enough for the top recruiting class in the country entering the season.

And that recruiting hasn’t stopped, as Duke has now landed Proctor, 247 Sports’ No. 17 recruit in 2023, along with three more top 30 recruits next year. So far, Duke has four total commitments and is at the top of the 2023 recruiting rankings as well.

