Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

Report: Saint Peter’s NCAA Tournament Star Doug Edert Makes Transfer Decision

Former Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert, who made a name for himself nationally after playing a key role in the team’s Elite Eight run in the NCAA tournament, will transfer to Bryant according to Jon Rothstein.

Edert announced his intent to transfer from Saint Peter’s following Seton Hall’s hiring of Peacocks coach Shaheen Holloway. Edert emerged as a weapon off the bench this season for Saint Peter’s, averaging 9.5 points per game on 41% shooting from three. 

His 20 points off the bench against Kentucky in the first round of the tournament was key to the Peacocks’ massive upset over the No. 2 seed Wildcats.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Edert will be a senior next season, but has two years of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 year in 2020. 

Jared Grasso and the Bulldogs are hoping for Edert to step in and help fill the void offensively for departing guard Peter Kiss, who will leave for the pros after leading the country in scoring this past season.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking
Bryant Bulldogs
Bryant Bulldogs
Saint Peter's Peacocks
Saint Peter's Peacocks

YOU MAY LIKE

Pittsburgh Penguins logo on a jersey
NHL

Penguins Hold Moment of Silence for Dwayne Haskins

The 24-year-old quarterback died on Saturday after being hit by a truck.

By Madison Williams
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
NFL

Dwayne Haskins’s Promising Life Was Cut Far Too Short

The Steelers quarterback was killed after he was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning. He was 24.

By Albert Breer
Cristiano Ronaldo questions a call for Portugal in the World Cup.
Soccer

Report: Man U Investigating Possible Ronaldo-Fan Incident

The Portuguese forward appeared to slam a fan’s phone in frustration after a match.

By Daniel Chavkin
Steve Nash and Kevin Durant with the Nets.
NBA

Durant Comments on Nash’s Handling of Nets Heading Into Playoffs

The Brooklyn star gave a ringing endorsement of his coach heading into the playoffs.

By Mike McDaniel
Lucas Giolito throws a pitch.
Play
MLB

White Sox’ Giolito Headed to 10-Day IL With Abdominal Injury

Chicago’s ace left his Opening Day start early after he felt discomfort in the injured area.

By Zach Koons
Urban Meyer and Dwayne Haskins embrace during the Rose Bowl celebration.
College Football

Coaches Meyer, Day Pay Tribute to Former Ohio State QB Haskins

The current and former Buckeyes head coaches expressed their condolences after learning of Haskins’s death.

By Daniel Chavkin
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3)
NFL

Details Emerge From Dwayne Haskins’s Tragic Death

The quarterback was on the highway when he was struck by a dump truck.

By Madison Williams
Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers sit on the sidelines in a Packers game.
Play
NFL

Packers CEO Talks Aaron Rodgers Contract, Jordan Love Growth

The Green Bay executive gave his thoughts on the starting quarterback’s new contract and the overall state of the quarterback room.

By Daniel Chavkin