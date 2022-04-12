Duke basketball officially announced it added former player Amile Jefferson to its coaching staff Tuesday. Jefferson played for the Blue Devils from 2012 to 2017 and won a national championship there in 2015.

“I am deeply honored and excited to be here and be part of this team that Jon Scheyer is building,” Jefferson said in a release. “I feel a special bond and connection to Durham, our fans and our entire Duke family. Being here means the world to me. I want to extend my appreciation to Coach K for the opportunity to begin my coaching career last year, and I’m grateful for Jon for allowing me to continue it.”

Jefferson joined Duke as the director of player development during coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last year there and now joins his replacement in Scheyer on the sidelines as an assistant.

As a player, Jefferson played in a program-record 150 games for Duke and averaged 7.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game as a forward. He went undrafted in 2017 but had several stints in both the G League and NBA. He made his NBA debut in 2018 with the Magic but was eventually waived again.

He ended his pro playing career with Galatasaray S.K. of the Turkish Basketball Super League before returning to the U.S. and the Blue Devils staff.

More CBB Coverage:

For more Duke coverage, go to Blue Devil Country.