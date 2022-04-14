Skip to main content
College Basketball

Dickie V Provides Heart-Warming Update on Lymphoma Diagnosis

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has provided an update on the status of his lymphoma diagnosis.

Vitale gave the encouraging update that his recent scans and bloodwork have come back with no evidence of cancer and that he will be concluding his chemotherapy treatment.

Dickie V has been very public with his cancer journey over the last several months. After all, Vitale has been one of the most vocal advocates for cancer research with his longtime involvement with The V Foundation. After being diagnosed with melanoma last year, Vitale posted several times on social media regarding the importance of being screened for skin cancer. 

After surviving skin cancer last year, Vitale received a lymphoma diagnosis, his second experience with cancer in just a matter of months. However, after several rounds of chemotherapy, it appears that the beloved college basketball commentator is on the mend and one step closer to being back on the sideline for games next season.

While Vitale hoped to continue calling games during his treatment as his doctors allowed, he was unable to call games in the second half of the college basketball season following a vocal cord issue.

After treatment for the vocal cord ailment, which mandated that he go on voice rest before having surgery to remove the non-cancerous lesions plaguing his voice box, he is allowed to speak once again.

And now, with his cancer treatments appearing to be in the rearview mirror, Vitale will be back doing what he loves—calling college basketball games once again.

