College Football

Former Auburn QB Jeff Klein Dies After Cancer Diagnosis

Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein has died, his wife announced Wednesday.

Klein was hospitalized earlier this month with severe back pain, where he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. On Tuesday night, Klein suffered a severe stroke, and he died Wednesday afternoon.

Klein’s wife, Adrienne, announced the news on CaringBridge.com. The full post reads as follows:

“Surrounded by his loved ones, at 2:36 pm this afternoon the love of my life was called home.

“His passing was peaceful and immediately followed the ceasing of life support. After two long and painful days, I finally get to see our precious boys. Please continue to pray the Lord would grant me the words and wisdom on how to talk to my babies about how our lives have been completely changed.

“Thank you to everyone who has continued to reach out and prayed without ceasing. The outpouring of love and support from loved ones, friends, acquaintances, health care professionals, and even perfect strangers has been an overwhelming blessing. I’m grateful for every single one of you, and every prayer said. Please continue to pray for me, our boys and our families as we attempt to navigate through the heartbreak.

“I will continue to share updates on his memorial arrangements.

Love,

ACK.”

Earlier in the week, a GoFundMe was set up to help the family pay for Klein’s medical expenses. As of Thursday morning, the page had over $163,000.

Auburn shared it condolences to the family in a post on social media.

Klein was Auburn’s quarterback from 1999 to 2001, primarily serving as the team’s backup. In total, he played in 13 games and totaled 1139 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Klein had been working for Loachapoka High School as the baseball coach and assistant football coach since 2017.

