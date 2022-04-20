The Boogie Fland Blog: Starting Nike EYBL, Tik Tok, Recruiting and More

Boogie Fland is one of the top players in the 2024 class and led Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) to a runner-up finish in the state tournament this past season. Now, Fland is leading the PSA Cardinals (N.Y.) into the circuit season with everyone from Oregon to Kansas to Louisville to Michigan, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Fland has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, Boogie Fland here starting my new blog with Sports Illustrated. I’ll be talking about my life on and off the court!

We finished up our first EYBL session last week and I felt like we played well overall. We came up short with one but bounced back and got two wins. It’s just always fun playing for Coach Munch and with my teammates. Our chemistry is great and we all really love playing together so I know we have a real chance to win a lot of games this spring and summer.

It’s hard to believe we’re already playing on the circuit!

My high school season was definitely one to remember.

We came up a little short in the state title game, but we all came together and gave it our best shot. I feel like we all got closer this year and it set the tone for the spring.

Going into next season we’ll be stronger for it.

Individually, the biggest thing I’m working on this spring is really modeling that leadership role.

Lonnie Webb / Stepinac Athletics

I want to be that guy that really gets his teammates on track vocally and by example. I’m not just a scoring guard, I want to show people that I’m a pure point guard and I’m constantly working to build my game in all of those areas.

It’s so early for me right now, but college coaches have reached out to my coach since last session are Oregon, Kansas, Louisville, Georgia, Michigan and Indiana.

I can’t talk to coaches directly until June 15, but I’m not in a rush with any of that stuff. I know that will all take care of itself; I just focus on the work at this point.

For me, that starts in the classroom because I still have to finish up my sophomore year. My mom (Kima Smith) has a rule that if I don’t have a 90 or above average in all of my classes, I don’t get to go to any of these tournaments to play.

She doesn’t want me to lose focus and it definitely keeps me working hard at all times!

I think my favorite subjects right now are Western Civ and Math!

Other than that, I’m really excited about my Tik Tok! I have a great personality, but through the years it was hard for me to show it; Tik Tok really allows me to show that side of me!

People don’t know that I got my because I can really dance. I have a lot of fun with it, so make sure you guys follow me: BoogieFland

Like most guys my age I listen to a lot of music, but I like old school R&B! I’ll be in the car with my grandfather, and he plays it all the time and I love it.

I like Musiq Soulchild a lot!

My favorite rapper is definitely Meek Mill too.

Another thing that people would probably be surprised about is that I love “Grey’s Anatomy.”

That’s my show right there; I like “Top Boy” too!

I would highly recommend both of those shows.

Also, I want to let you guys know that I’m the best Madden player out there, so if you want to test your skills hit my gametag: BoogieFland.

OK guys, I’ve gotta get going, but I appreciate you reading my first blog and make sure you check back soon for the next one.

