Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe announced Wednesday that he would be returning to Lexington for his senior season and he will reportedly cash in on a major payday.

Instead of opting for the NBA draft, Tshiebwe will return for the Wildcats and make roughly $2 million through name, image and likeness deals, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Tshiebwe, 22, was named the National Player of the Year this season after averaging 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game. He’s the first reigning National Player of the Year to return to school since 2008. He and the Wildcats will look to finish things off right in 2023 after his squad was shocked in the first round of the NCAA tournament by Saint Peter’s.

In February, the Democratic Republic of the Congo native announced that he was finally allowed to take advantage of NIL deals after clearing some hurdles regarding his F1 student visa.

Kentucky will be a force once again in the 2022–23 season with Tshiebwe leading the charge.

