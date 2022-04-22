Skip to main content
John Calipari ‘Excited’ About Oscar Tshiebwe’s Return to Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe’s decision to return to Kentucky did more than uplift the program’s chances of having a successful 2022–23 season. 

As his coach John Calipari phrased it, the reigning National Player of the Year has a special way of making those around him feel appreciated. A day after making his announcement, Tshiebwe and a few of his teammates had the opportunity to brighten the days of students in Dawson Springs, Ky.—a community still recovering from the tornadoes that ravaged the western part of the state in December. 

The Wildcats visit inspired Calipari to express his excitement regarding Tshiebwe’s return on social media while reflecting on Thursday’s experience.

“Yesterday in Dawson Springs showed me again why I love to coach. Our kids are big-hearted, kind, smart, generous…it reminded me of why I love this team! Just great kids,” Calipari tweeted Friday morning. “And I’m so excited that we all get to see Oscar’s smile for another year! He makes people feel special!

While Tshiebwe is known as a ferocious rebounder and defender on the court, the incoming senior has built a reputation as someone people admire off the floor, as well. The 22-year-old’s return to school is expected to net him roughly $2 million in name, image and likeness deals, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. 

Known around campus as “The Big O,” Tshiebwe’s marketability and likability has positioned the young star to make a serious impact in the months to come, which, as Calipari noted, should give Big Blue Nation something to smile about in the process.

