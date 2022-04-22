Owen Woodard, a pitcher at Weatherford College, was suspended four games by the North Texas Junior College Athletic Association for tackling North Central Texas College first baseman Josh Phillips after he rounded the bases following a home run.

On Wednesday, a viral video showed the incident that took place in the sixth inning of the game. Phillips had rounded third base when Woodward left the pitcher's mound and delivered a massive blow to Phillips's midsection.

Following that initial occurrence, multiple players charged the field, leading to a brawl. Several players from both teams were suspended including Phillips, who was suspended for two games after he was ejected for taunting.

However, more players from NCTC received suspensions from the league's office due to more of them running on the field following Woodward's hit.

According to the Associated Press, Weatherford officials stated that Woodward could potentially face expulsion from the college after the violent scene drew an abundance of social media attention. The Weatherford College Police Department is investigating the incident, according to the school.

Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot said he was “shocked” and “disappointed” of the violent incident that took place in Wednesday’s game.

“We do not condone this type of behavior,” Lightfoot said. “We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

After the brawl, the game—one that was the first of a doubleheader to be played on Saturday—was suspended and did not resume play. Both teams were forced to forfeit the game.

Beyond Phillips, all NCTC team members and assistant coaches who were in the dugout or bullpen and stepped onto the field during the brawl were suspended for two games. Four other Weatherford players and assistant coaches were also suspended two games in addition to Woodward.

The conference announced on Thursday that NCTC will have to forfeit its next two games against Weatherford if the team does not have enough players to complete a roster.

