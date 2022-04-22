Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Baseball

Texas Junior College Pitcher Suspended For Tackling First Baseman After Home Run

Owen Woodard, a pitcher at Weatherford College, was suspended four games by the North Texas Junior College Athletic Association for tackling North Central Texas College first baseman Josh Phillips after he rounded the bases following a home run.

On Wednesday, a viral video showed the incident that took place in the sixth inning of the game. Phillips had rounded third base when Woodward left the pitcher's mound and delivered a massive blow to Phillips's midsection.

Following that initial occurrence, multiple players charged the field, leading to a brawl. Several players from both teams were suspended including Phillips, who was suspended for two games after he was ejected for taunting.

However, more players from NCTC received suspensions from the league's office due to more of them running on the field following Woodward's hit. 

According to the Associated Press, Weatherford officials stated that Woodward could potentially face expulsion from the college after the violent scene drew an abundance of social media attention. The Weatherford College Police Department is investigating the incident, according to the school. 

Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot said he was “shocked” and “disappointed” of the violent incident that took place in Wednesday’s game.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“We do not condone this type of behavior,” Lightfoot said. “We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

After the brawl, the game—one that was the first of a doubleheader to be played on Saturday—was suspended and did not resume play. Both teams were forced to forfeit the game. 

Beyond Phillips, all NCTC team members and assistant coaches who were in the dugout or bullpen and stepped onto the field during the brawl were suspended for two games. Four other Weatherford players and assistant coaches were also suspended two games in addition to Woodward. 

The conference announced on Thursday that NCTC will have to forfeit its next two games against Weatherford if the team does not have enough players to complete a roster.

More Baseball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson watches during UFC 270 at Honda Center.
Boxing

Mike Tyson Appears to Repeatedly Punch Airplane Passenger

The person, who was left bloodied, sought medical attention and went to the police, per TMZ.

By Madeline Coleman
Ohio State's Marching Band is on the field.
Extra Mustard

Ohio State Drum Major Pulls Off Miraculous Baton Trick

The drum major went viral on social media Thursday with this unbelievable maneuver.

By Wilton Jackson
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles the ball up the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu.
Extra Mustard

Curry Creates Junior Golf Tour to Aid Disadvantaged Kids

The two-time MVP is increasing his brand on the golf course for a good cause.

By Wilton Jackson
Khris Middleton playing against the Bulls in the playoffs.
NBA

Middleton’s Injury Creates Immediate Concern for the Bucks

Milwaukee’s All-Star guard will reportedly be re-evaluated in two weeks, creating a serious blow to the team’s title defense.

By Rohan Nadkarni
A Yankees logo on a seat in Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Court Denies Yankees’ Appeal to Keep Sign-Stealing Letter Sealed

With Thursday’s rejection, the letter must be made public within the next two weeks.

By Wilton Jackson
USATSI_17674955 (1)
NBA

Report: Middleton to Miss Rest of Bucks-Bulls Series

The All-Star forward sustained the injury during Game 2 on Wednesday night.

By Jelani Scott
Scuderia Ferrari, ambiance pitstop training during the Formula 1 Grand Premio del Made in Italy e dell Emilia-Romagna 2022, 4th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship
Racing

Judge Dismisses Residents’ Attempt to Block Miami GP

Locals were concerned about noise levels with the first annual race.

By Madeline Coleman
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Play
Extra Mustard

Murray Unhappy With Cowherd’s Comments Regarding Culture

The Cardinals QB: “Run whatever narratives y’all wanna run with… but questioning my work ethic, we not going for.”

By Wilton Jackson