The relatively new Name, Image and Likeness rules in college sports have changed the way the sport works. Whether it’s through recruiting, or retaining players for another year, the option for players to earn money in college has been a game-changer for college athletes.

Barry Switzer is now using this opportunity as a way to help his former school. The legendary Oklahoma head coach announced the 1Oklahoma Collective, which will offer NIL options to Sooner athletes.

“We changed the game in 1981 at The University of Oklahoma football by being a pioneer for schools to negotiate their own contracts and generate additional revenue,” Switzer said. “We are changing the game again with 1Oklahoma Collective. Through NIL, every OU football player will have an opportunity to earn between $40,000-50,000 a year while positively impacting the community.”

The plan is for players to use their work with non-profit organizations throughout the state of Oklahoma as a way to earn money during their time at Oklahoma.

Scott Williams, who will serve as the Chief Executive Officer, said this is a great way for athletes to get involved with the community while also earning their worth.

“Making a difference and positively impacting the community has been the vision of our entire team of founders since day one,” Williams said. “The spirit aligns with the standards set forth by the university, the athletic programs, and aligns with the statewide ‘Oklahoma Standard’ initiative of preserving and promoting a culture of citizens making a difference through Acts of Service.”

Switzer also added he would like the collective to ultimately be open to all Oklahoma athletes, not just for football players.

“For starters 1Oklahoma provides unique NIL opportunities for Football, Men’s Basketball and Softball, with a vision of expansion to other sports,” he said.

