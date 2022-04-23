UNC’s R.J. Davis Announces Return for Junior Season in Meek Mill Themed Video
First, it was Armando Bacot. Leaky Black was second. On Saturday, Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis announced that he was returning to North Carolina for his junior season in a Meek Mill-themed video.
“I thought I was leaving. Nah, let’s run it back,” Davis said in the video.
Davis was the fourth-leading scorer for the Tar Heels this season, averaging 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 42.5% from the floor.
Davis was part of a lineup featuring Bacot, Black, Brady Manek and Caleb Love that played its way to the Final Four as a No. 8 seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament. Davis scored a career-high 30 points in North Carolina’s second-round 93–86 victory against the No. 1-seeded and 2021 NCAA champion Baylor Bears. He also became the first player in UNC history with double-digit assists in a tournament game, dishing 12 against Marquette, and posted the second-highest NCAA tournament free-throw percentage in Tar Heels’ history with at least 25 attempts at 93.5% .
In the Tar Heels’ 72–69 national championship loss to the Jayhawks, Davis grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
Davis's decision to return comes one day before the deadline that players can submit their names into the NBA draft process. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
