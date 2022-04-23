Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

UNC’s R.J. Davis Announces Return for Junior Season in Meek Mill Themed Video

First, it was Armando Bacot. Leaky Black was second. On Saturday, Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis announced that he was returning to North Carolina for his junior season in a Meek Mill-themed video.

“I thought I was leaving. Nah, let’s run it back,” Davis said in the video. 

Davis was the fourth-leading scorer for the Tar Heels this season, averaging 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 42.5% from the floor.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Davis was part of a lineup featuring Bacot, Black, Brady Manek and Caleb Love that played its way to the Final Four as a No. 8 seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament. Davis scored a career-high 30 points in North Carolina’s second-round 93–86 victory against the No. 1-seeded and 2021 NCAA champion Baylor Bears. He also became the first player in UNC history with double-digit assists in a tournament game, dishing 12 against Marquette, and posted the second-highest NCAA tournament free-throw percentage in Tar Heels’ history with at least 25 attempts at 93.5% .

In the Tar Heels’ 72–69 national championship loss to the Jayhawks, Davis grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds. 

Davis's decision to return comes one day before the deadline that players can submit their names into the NBA draft process. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. 

More College Basketball Coverage:

Jay Wright Did It His Way, Including Retirement
Coaching Carousel Grades for 2022 Hires
Inside Duke’s ‘Great Succession Plan’ With Scheyer

Breaking
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

YOU MAY LIKE

Yankees fans throw trash on the field after beating the Guardians.
Play
MLB

Fans Throw Garbage Onto Field After Yankees Walk-Off Win

A New York win was marred by what happened after the game.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24)
College Basketball

Kansas State’s Nijel Pack Transfers to Miami

The guard was regarded as one of the top prospects in the transfer portal.

By Madison Williams
Fred VanVleet
NBA

Fred VanVleet Suffers Hip Strain, Leaves Game vs. 76ers

The Raptors guard exited Game 4 within the final five minutes of the first half with pain in his left hip.

By Wilton Jackson
Philadelphia Stars quarterback Bryan Scott throws the ball in a game against the Pittsburgh Maulers.
NFL

Watch: Stars Score First Three-Point Conversion in USFL History

Philadelphia became the first team to successfully take advantage of the league’s unique new rules on Saturday.

By Zach Koons
Draymond Green and Kevin Durant embrace for Team USA during a game.
Extra Mustard

Draymond Thinks KD Will Be Locked in for Game 3 vs. Celtics

The Warriors forward doesn't believe the Nets are done yet.

By Daniel Chavkin
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dribbles up court against the Philadelphia 76ers
Extra Mustard

Watch: Raptors Celebrate Scottie Barnes’s ROY Award

A former Toronto Rookie of the Year, Vince Carter, announced this year’s winner in a video.

By Madison Williams
Bayern Munich wins the Bundesliga title again
Soccer

Bayern Munich Wins 10th Straight Bundesliga Title

The German juggernaut has done it again, adding to its domestic dynasty with another Bundesliga trophy.

By Andrew Gastelum
Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Play
NBA

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s Thumb: ‘It’s Not a Great Injury’

The 76ers big man’s lingering injury isn’t expected to keep him out of Game 4 vs. the Raptors.

By Wilton Jackson