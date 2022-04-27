Skip to main content
College Football

Former Georgia LB Adam Anderson Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

Adam Anderson, a former Georgia linebacker, was indicted by a grand jury and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman at a house in Athens, Ga.

The alleged incident took place between midnight and 7 a.m. ET on Oct. 29, the same day that Georgia was preparing to leave Athens to go to Jacksonville for the Bulldogs’ game against the Gators. Per a prior police report, according to DawgNation, the woman said “she went to a residence after having some drinks and awoke to the suspect penetrating her while she was lying [in] bed. She stated that it was non-consensual and that she was able to leave.”

Anderson played in the Bulldogs’ 34–7 win against Florida. Georgia was not notified about the alleged incident until Nov. 2, when Anderson was suspended indefinitely from the team. Anderson, a Rome, Ga., native, was arrested on Nov. 10 and released on a $25,000 bond on Nov. 17.

ESPN reported that a second woman accused Anderson of sexually assaulting her in Oconee County, Ga., in October 2020. However, he has not been charged in the case.

Anderson will have an arraignment on June 13. His attorney, Steve Sadow, released a statement to ESPN stating that, “Adam respectfully reminds the public and his supporters that he was not permitted by law to participate in the grand jury proceeding.” Per the statement, Anderson has no plan to plead guilty to the charge and “continue his fight in court to clear his name and reputation.”

“Adam once again appeals to the good citizens of Athens-Clarke County to keep an open mind and not prejudge his case,” the statement read.

In addition to the court case, Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office launched a separate investigation into Anderson’s allegation.

When Anderson was suspended, he led Georgia’s defense in sacks with five and was second in the unit with 5.5 tackles for loss along with 32 tackles and 14 quarterback hurries. His suspension prevented him from playing in the team’s final seven games. 

Breaking
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

