Shaheen Holloway to Announce Jets' Second-Round Draft Pick

Seton Hall basketball coach Shaheen Holloway, who recently coach New Jersey-based Saint Peter’s to an Elite Eight appearance, will announce one Jets draft picks during this week’s NFL draft.

Holloway will announce the Jets’ second-round pick on Friday in Las Vegas.

Holloway served as coach for the Peacocks program during their historic NCAA tournament run this year. As a 15th seed, Saint Peter’s became the highest advance to the Elite Eight in March Madness.

After the tournament success, Holloway left to accept the same role at his alma mater Seton Hall. He took over the role just three days after Saint Peter’s lost in the Elite Eight to UNC.

Saint Peter’s is located in Jersey City, N.J., which less than half an hour from the Jets’ home field at MetLife Stadium. Holloway is originally from Queens, N.Y.

