Miami men’s basketball guard Isaiah Wong plans to enter the transfer portal on Friday if his NIL deal isn’t increased, his agent Adam Papas of NEXT Sports Agency told ESPN.

This is the first known instance of a collegiate athlete threatening to leave the school if their NIL deal isn’t raised.

Wong declared for the NBA draft earlier this week but reportedly wants to stay at Miami if he can. The deadline to enter the transfer portal and remain eligible for the 2022–23 season is Sunday, May 1.

“If Isaiah and his family don’t feel that the NIL number meets their expectations they will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow while maintaining his eligibility in the NBA draft and going through the draft process,” Papas said.

Following the Hurricanes’ Elite Eight run in this year’s NCAA tournament, the second-leading scorer on the team felt like he deserves more compensation.

“Isaiah would like to stay at Miami,” Papas said. “He had a great season leading his team to the Elite Eight. He has seen what incoming Miami Hurricane basketball players are getting in NIL and would like his NIL to reflect that he was a team leader of an Elite Eight team.”

Papas recently helped Nijel Pack, who transferred from Kansas State to Miami last week, secure an NIL deal that includes $800,000 over two years and a car. This deal was funded by billionaire John Ruiz, who has 111 deals signed or pending with Hurricane athletes.

Wong is currently under contract with Ruiz’s LifeWallet company. The deal is worth $100,000, according to Miami Herald.

“He has been treated by LifeWallet exceptionally well,” Ruiz said. “If that is what he decides, I wish him well, however, I DO NOT renegotiate! I cannot disclose the amount, but what I can say is that he was treated very fairly.”

Wong has the option to sign with other businesses in the area if he offered any.

In his third season with the Hurricanes last year, Wong averaged 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. He earned third-team All-ACC honors.

More CBB Coverage: