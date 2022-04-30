Urban Meyer could be making his return to sports television as he is reportedly in negotiations with Fox Sports, per The Athletic.

No deal has been reached between Meyer and the network. Fox Sports has yet to comment on the negotiations.

Meyer coached at Ohio State from 2012–18 before becoming a college football analyst for Fox Sports. In 2021, he left broadcasting to become coach of the Jaguars, his first NFL job. He only coached 13 games before he was fired by the organization.

The network isn’t worried about Meyer’s experience at the Jaguars in terms of still considering hiring him back, per the report. They know the decision to bring him on will spark a lot of social media discussions.

Earlier this month, Meyer made it very clear that he wants to return to television when speaking on The Tim May Podcast. He did not provide specific details with any negotiations, though.

“That’s all still in conversation,” he said. “I love Fox, I love their team, I love their guys. There’s nothing that’s been finalized yet, but yeah I plan on going back and doing it. I really enjoyed that. I enjoy celebrating those who play it [football], celebrate those who coach it, it’s a great game.”

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops took over Meyer’s Fox Sports spot when he left for Jacksonville, but Stoops left the network this offseason to coach in the XFL. This opened Meyer’s original spot back up on Big Noon Kickoff.

