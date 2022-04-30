Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Urban Meyer ‘Deep in Negotiations’ for TV Job, per Report

Urban Meyer could be making his return to sports television as he is reportedly in negotiations with Fox Sports, per The Athletic.

No deal has been reached between Meyer and the network. Fox Sports has yet to comment on the negotiations.

Meyer coached at Ohio State from 2012–18 before becoming a college football analyst for Fox Sports. In 2021, he left broadcasting to become coach of the Jaguars, his first NFL job. He only coached 13 games before he was fired by the organization.

The network isn’t worried about Meyer’s experience at the Jaguars in terms of still considering hiring him back, per the report. They know the decision to bring him on will spark a lot of social media discussions.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Earlier this month, Meyer made it very clear that he wants to return to television when speaking on The Tim May Podcast. He did not provide specific details with any negotiations, though.

“That’s all still in conversation,” he said. “I love Fox, I love their team, I love their guys. There’s nothing that’s been finalized yet, but yeah I plan on going back and doing it. I really enjoyed that. I enjoy celebrating those who play it [football], celebrate those who coach it, it’s a great game.”

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops took over Meyer’s Fox Sports spot when he left for Jacksonville, but Stoops left the network this offseason to coach in the XFL. This opened Meyer’s original spot back up on Big Noon Kickoff.

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) looks on.
NFL

Commanders Draft UNC QB Sam Howell in Fifth Round

The former Tar Heel’s slide finally stopped when Washington was on the clock to open the fifth round.

By Zach Koons
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson arrives for his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns.
Play
NFL

Watson Attorney Seeking Plaintiffs’ Medical Records, per Report

One woman was diagnosed with PTSD following therapy sessions, but the quarterback’s attorney questions this.

By Madison Williams
Dec 18, 2021; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) celebrates after throwing a touchdown to break Joe Burrows single season touchdown passing record during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium.
Play
NFL

Patriots Draft Quarterback One Year After Taking Mac Jones

New England selects Western Kentucky star Bailey Zappe as a backup to Jones.

By Wilton Jackson
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad quarterback Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky (17) is sacked by National Squad defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) in the second half at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Play
NFL

Browns’ Perrion Winfrey Has Incredible Quote on Media Call

The new Cleveland defensive tackle: “I’m coming into kill right away with my boy Myles Garrett … This s— is over with.”

By Wilton Jackson
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler gestures from the bench during the second half in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA

Jimmy Butler Says He Will Be Ready for Game 1 vs. 76ers

The forward missed the Heat’s series-clinching Game 5 win vs. the Hawks on Tuesday due to right knee inflammation.

By Madison Williams
Mino Raiola arrives at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 26, 2010.
Soccer

Italian Soccer Agent Mino Raiola Has Died

The agent died at age 54 after dealing with a long illness.

By Associated Press
New York Jets introduce all three of their 2022 first-round NFL Draft picks. Ahmad \"Sauce\" Gardner speaks during a press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ on Friday April 29, 2022. Jets 1st Round Draft Picks 2022.
Play
Extra Mustard

Sauce Gardner Shows Off Sauce Bottle Chain to Jets Owner

The newly drafted Jets cornerback gave Woody Johnson the inside scoop on his “all-purpose” sauce bottle.

By Wilton Jackson
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with his mother Jackie Hamilton and girlfriend Reese Damm on the red carpet of the 2022 NFL draft.
Extra Mustard

Kyle Hamilton’s Handshake with Girlfriend Goes Viral

The newly drafted Ravens safety created the handshake with his longtime girlfriend while they were sophomores in high school.

By Madison Williams