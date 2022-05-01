Top-ranked Tennessee played the rubber match of their three-game set against No. 19 Auburn on Saturday in Knoxville, as the Volunteers notched their 10th series win of the season with a 5–3 victory.

The Vols continued their strong play, as the series win is another reminder that the program is a serious national title contender.

Pitcher Ben Joyce stole the show, as he turned in a strong four innings in relief, giving up only one hit and registering six strikeouts.

But outside of the pitching line itself, the story line following the game was Joyce’s fastball. Joyce, who is known as one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in the collegiate game, threw a 105.5 mile-per-hour fastball in the top of the eighth inning. It turned out to be a record-setting pitch for the Volunteers pitcher.

The fastball was the hardest-thrown pitch ever recorded in college baseball. It was also the second-hardest thrown pitch in baseball history, second to only Aroldis Chapman’s 105.8 mph fastball at the major league level in 2010.

Tennessee is rolling along as one of the top program’s in the country, and Joyce’s pitching as a whole, but especially his fastball, is a big reason why.

