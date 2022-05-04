Pitt’s Jordan Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top wide receiver, entered the transfer portal after days of speculation about his reported interest in making a move to USC. The Trojans may not have a guaranteed inside track to landing the Panthers star.

According to The Athletic, Addison has been in Southern California working out with a quarterback who plays his college ball in the SEC: Alabama’s Bryce Young. While that doesn’t necessarily mean the Crimson Tide will get involved in the Addison sweepstakes, it is certainly notable.

Young and Alabama could certainly use an extra weapon at the position. The team’s top three wide receivers in yardage from the ’21 season—Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden—are all in the NFL, with Williams and Metchie being selected in the first and second rounds, respectively. Tight end Cameron Latu is the team’s top returning pass-catcher, with 26 receptions for 410 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Traeshon Holden (21/239/1) is the top returning wide receiver from a year ago.

Catching passes from Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett last year, Addison recorded 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Addison’s potential transfer—and reported interest in USC—has not come without controversy. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi called his Trojans counterpart Lincoln Riley amid news of Addison’s interest in a move, out of concern that the program tampered with the wide receiver before he officially entered the transfer portal.

Thamel reports that a return to Pitt “remains an option,” and that there’s no “preordained destination” if he does leave the ACC program. The potential for Alabama to get involved certainly adds an interesting wrinkle into the mix, if Nick Saban wants to bolster his receiving corps.

