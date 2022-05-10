Since name, image and likeness emerged in July 2021, it has altered the way sports programs recruit. It has also increased the athlete's control on where and why they might choose one program versus another.

As more coaches within sports programs speak out urging the NCAA to enforce new NIL guidelines, Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey has a different stance. He believes coaches should adjust to today’s college sports landscape and continue to move it forward.

“We’ve got to stop complaining, like, this is the world we live in,” Brey said about coaches complaining about NIL. “Last time I checked, you make pretty good money. So everybody should shut up and adjust. ...That’s just the world we're in now.

“… We’ve had it pretty good here. And, it’s a great job. It’s high risk, high reward, but we all know what we signed up for.”

Brey, who has been the coach at Notre Dame since 2000, last won a championship of any kind in 2015, when the Fighting Irish won that year’s ACC tournament. That year’s team advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

