Former five-star men’s basketball recruit Emoni Bates became one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal when he announced his intention to leave Memphis after the 2021–22 season.

However, interested teams may have to wait a bit longer for him to make a decision on where he plans to take his talents next.

According to basketball insider Adam Zagoria, Bates is not expected to announce any news about his next step until mid-June.

The newest report about Bates’s status comes just over a week after he narrowed down his list of potential landing spots. According to Joe Tipton of On3, the former No. 1 recruit has trimmed his options to six schools: Michigan, Arkansas, Seton Hall, DePaul, Louisville and Eastern Michigan.

Bates announced his intention to transfer from Memphis on April 16 after a tumultuous first year with Penny Hardaway’s program. The 6'9" forward averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists as a freshman with the Tigers but missed the entire month of February and over half of March with a reported back injury.

“I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger. Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Bates said in a statement to On3 in April.

Bates was previously considered to be the No. 1 player in the class of 2022, before reclassifying and enrolling at Memphis. He initially committed to Michigan State before decommitting in April 2021.

More CBB Coverage: