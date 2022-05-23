Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Joe Burrow, Lane Kiffin, and Bob Cousy on Today's SI Feed
Joe Burrow, Lane Kiffin, and Bob Cousy on Today's SI Feed

Watch: Jimbo Fisher, TV Reporter Talk Texas A&M’s NIL Situation in Uncomfortable Interview

During a tense exchange with KSAT reporter Greg Simmons, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher criticized accusations that his program relied on money via Name, Image and Likeness deals to lure top recruits.

Fisher took aim at Alabama coach Nick Saban, social media and Simmons himself during Monday’s comments.

During an interview with Simmons, Fisher was asked about Saban’s recent comments alleging the Aggies got the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class by paying players through their use of NIL partnerships. Fisher bristled at the accusations, saying that only one of the 11 early enrollees from his most recent recruiting class has received an NIL deal.

“It was written on social media. … So everybody believed it,” Fisher said. “All the people obviously believed it. I went and checked with our compliance people—because we have nothing to do with it—one guy, of the early enrollees.”

When asked about the perception that Texas A&M has access to large amounts of money via NIL funds, Fisher accused the media at large—and Simmons specifically—of failing to do their due diligence.

“When they said we had $35 million in the [NIL fund]—it’s all false,” Fisher said. “It was written on social media so everybody believes it. You’ve got news channels believing it, and you believed it.”

Simmons adds that Saban, apparently, believes it, too, but Fisher pushed back at the longtime reporter.

“Well, he’s not news. You’re news, you’re media. Did you guys not research? I’m asking you, did you do your research? No, see, you can’t answer. So you just assumed,” Fisher said. “And that’s the way this world goes now: As soon as it’s written on social media and someone says it, you believe it. So where does that put you guys as reporters?

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“What’s the truth? Nobody wants the truth. You want a story and a click and a hit.”

After Fisher is met with silence, he seemed to take amusement out of Simmons’ avoidance of his questions.

“See, I threw you off your game right now. You’re off your game, you’re out of questions,” Fisher said while laughing at Simmons.

At one point, somebody off camera can be heard giving advice to Fisher on how to answer Simmons’ follow-ups. Fisher cuts then off and waves his hand at them, shouting, “Just let me handle it!”

The clip ends with Simmons asking Fisher if he had spoken with Saban since the Alabama coach’s comments, which he said he has not. Saban has since apologized publicly for his remarks, but Fisher appeared disinterested in opening up a dialogue with his former boss.

“I should have never singled anybody out,” Saban said. “That was a mistake and I apologize for that part of it … I really wasn’t saying anybody did anything illegal in using NIL. That was something assumed by what I said. It’s not what I meant. There’s nothing illegal about doing this. It’s the system. That’s the issue I have.”

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas A&M coverage, check out All Aggies

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) celebrates after making a three point basket during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Jacksonville State Gamecocks 39-27 at halftime.
NBA

Diving Into the NBA Draft Pool with SI’s Jeremy Woo

On the Friday edition, Howard Beck welcomes SI draft expert Jeremy Woo to discuss his latest mock draft and the NBA lottery results.

By Howard Beck and Jeremy Woo
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and running back James Conner (6) react to a Cardinals offensive holding penalty against the Seahawks.
Play
NFL

Cardinals Will Participate in HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks In Season’ for 2022

The new show’s first season featured the Colts in 2021.

By Joseph Salvador
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts reacts after his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers and Yankees Flip Flop at the Top

For the second straight week, we have a new No. 1 team.

By Will Laws
Kylian Mbappe is staying at PSG
Soccer

The Ugliness That Surrounds Kylian Mbappé’s Transfer Saga

Mbappé’s decision to spurn Real Madrid is a win for PSG and the star’s bank account, but so many aspects of the deal speak to the odiousness engulfing the game.

By Jonathan Wilson
Jimbo Fisher coaching Texas A&M.
Play
College Football

Fisher Says He Hasn’t Spoken to Saban Since NIL Comments

Fisher also criticized social media and reporters for perpetuating inaccurate information about Texas A&M and its NIL deals.

By Joseph Salvador
Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks with players before visiting the site of the deadly Tops shooting.
NFL

Bills Players Paying for Funeral of Buffalo Shooting Victim

The Bills are doing their part to help the Buffalo community heal.

By Mike McDaniel
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston.
Play
Betting

Heat-Celtics Game 4 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay at SI Sportsbook for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Heat and Celtics.

By Kyle Wood
Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Najee Harris Looks to Build on Rookie Success

But how will change at QB affect Pittsburgh’s pass catchers?

By Shawn Childs