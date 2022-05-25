Skip to main content
CBS College Football TV Schedule Has Been Released

CBS announced the 2022 college football broadcast schedule Wednesday. Several matchups and times were specifically mentioned but most have yet to be announced. All scheduled games are listed at Eastern Time. 

CBS will start the college football season with Arizona at San Diego State at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, but the first big already scheduled matchup isn’t until Sept. 17 between Penn State and Auburn at 3:30 p.m.

Navy will face Air Force on Oct. 1 at 11:30 a.m. with the rematch coming on Nov. 5 at the same time. The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party between Georgia and Florida is slated for Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m.

The SEC championship will be on Dec. 3, but the most interesting SEC game of the year may be well before that. It’s worth noting that CBS has a primetime doubleheader scheduled for Oct. 8—the same day Texas A&M faces Alabama. Although it’s not official, it’s hard to imagine that matchup doesn’t get the primetime treatment. 

The Aggies shocked Nick Saban and Co. last year and marked the first time that one of Saban’s former assistants defeated him. But in recent weeks Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher’s rivalry with Saban turned ugly and personal. It started when Saban alleged the Aggies got the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class by paying players through their use of NIL partnerships.

After Saban’s initial comments, Fisher called a press conference Thursday to respond and ripped the seven-time national champion. He called Saban a “narcissist” and insinuated that Saban has not followed NCAA rules in the past.

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.”

During the press conference, Fisher said Saban had called him but he didn’t answer and added “we’re done.” After the press conference, Saban apologized for singling out Fisher during an interview on ESPNU radio’s Off-Campus.

“I should have never singled anybody out,” Saban said. “That was a mistake and I apologize for that part of it.”

Saban will look to avenge his 2021 loss against Texas A&M while Fisher will undoubtedly want to beat Saban on the field after publicly going after him. 

