Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Baseball

College Baseball Star Tommy White Enters Transfer Portal, per Report

NC State freshman infielder Tommy White has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Pack Pride. 

White enters the portal after a historic freshman season with the Wolfpack in which he hit 27 home runs to pass the program record previously set by Turtle Zaun and Tracy Woodson. He also broke the NCAA Division I freshman home run record held by Todd Greene of 26.

The power-hitting righty hit .362 on the season and had an OPS of 1.182 while striking out just 50 times all season. He spent the season at first base, third base, and later in the year, DH, after suffering a shoulder injury in late April. In the field, he amassed a .934 fielding percentage while committing eight errors.

Watch College Baseball online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

White’s strong season earned him National Player of the Week honors three times and a spot as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes award, which is given to the nation’s top Division I baseball player.

White was also named ACC Freshman of the Year, earned a spot on the All-Freshman team and was first-team All-ACC. 

With his entrance into the transfer portal, White will be one of the most coveted players available this offseason.

More College Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner pauses on the court during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sept. 3, 2019, in Phoenix. The Biden administration has determined that Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, two U.S. officials said Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner Has Been Able to Write to WNBA Players While Detained

The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since February.

By Associated Press
The Oklahoma Sooners softball team celebrates a win over UCF in the Super Regionals
College

Everything You Need to Know for 2022 WCWS

From the defending champ Sooners to the unseeded underdogs, here are the top story lines before the tournament gets underway in Oklahoma City.

By Wilton Jackson
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samule runs away from a Rams defender.
NFL

John Lynch Says Deebo Samuel Will Not Be Traded This Year

The 49ers general manager is confident Samuel will remain with the team.

By Daniel Chavkin
Frank Gore 49ers
NFL

Report: Frank Gore Signing One-Day Contract to Retire With 49ers

He spent his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco.

By Michael Shapiro
David Tepper
NFL

Panthers Owner David Tepper Reportedly Files for Bankruptcy

Tepper is the league’s richest owner.

By Mike McDaniel
Jason Garrett
NFL

Jason Garrett Pays Tribute to Former Cowboys Star Marion Barber

The coach: “He had a deep-down love for football and it showed in everything that he did!”

By Michael Shapiro
Jeff Van Gundy announces an NBA game for ESPN.
Play
NBA

Van Gundy, Wojnarowski Out for Game 1 of NBA Finals, per Report

ESPN will go with Mark Jackson as the only color commentator for Warriors-Celtics.

By Daniel Chavkin
Stephen Curry takes a shot during practice with the NBA Finals logo in the background
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Why I’m Excited for the NBA Finals

The playoffs as a whole have been underwhelming, but this is shaping up to be a great series.

By Dan Gartland