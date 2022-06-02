NC State freshman infielder Tommy White has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Pack Pride.

White enters the portal after a historic freshman season with the Wolfpack in which he hit 27 home runs to pass the program record previously set by Turtle Zaun and Tracy Woodson. He also broke the NCAA Division I freshman home run record held by Todd Greene of 26.

The power-hitting righty hit .362 on the season and had an OPS of 1.182 while striking out just 50 times all season. He spent the season at first base, third base, and later in the year, DH, after suffering a shoulder injury in late April. In the field, he amassed a .934 fielding percentage while committing eight errors.

Watch College Baseball online with fuboTV: Try for free!

White’s strong season earned him National Player of the Week honors three times and a spot as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes award, which is given to the nation’s top Division I baseball player.

White was also named ACC Freshman of the Year, earned a spot on the All-Freshman team and was first-team All-ACC.

With his entrance into the transfer portal, White will be one of the most coveted players available this offseason.

More College Coverage: