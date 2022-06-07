Controversial Replay Costs Michigan in NCAA Tournament Loss

Facing elimination during Monday’s NCAA tournament game against Louisville, Michigan found itself in a 7–2 hole after the first inning before mounting a stirring comeback to take a late 9–7 lead. Then came the dreaded consequential replay.

With two outs and Louisville batting in the bottom of the eighth inning, Louisville’s Jack Payton tried to leg out a hustle double, leading to a bang-bang play at second base. Umpires ruled Payton safe, though replays appeared to show Payton’s hand being tagged before touching the base. After an official review, though, the call on the field stood.

An out call would have ended the inning and sent the game into the ninth. Two batters later, though, the Cardinals took an 11–9 lead that eventually stood as the game’s final score, advancing Louisville to the super regional and ending Michigan’s season.

Watch College Baseball online with fuboTV: Try for free!

After the game, Michigan coach Erik Bakich said he hadn’t gotten a chance to see video of the play, but expressed dismay at the call not going the Wolverines’ way.

“I haven’t had a chance to see it,” Bakich said, per Zach Shaw of 247Sports. “Had he called him out and Louisville reviewed it then the call would have probably stayed the same, it has to be conclusive. But yeah, that really sucks.”

Michigan baseball’s official Twitter account did not hold back in expressing disagreement with the call by replay officials:

The win propels Louisville to the super regional round to face Texas A&M.

More College Coverage:

For more Michigan coverage, go to Wolverine Digest