Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker has been placed on probation after being charged with a felony for a domestic incident with his wife, country music singer Sara Evans, according to a report by AL.com.

Barker, 49, was convicted Thursday of misdemeanor reckless endangerment not involving a weapon, per the Metro Nashville Police Department. The report also notes Barker has been placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days.

The Associated Press initially reported Barker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a $10,000 bond at the time of his arrest in Nashville on the morning of Jan. 15. He was later released that night after posting bond.

Alabama FOX affiliate WBRC reported in January Barker allegedly attempted to hit Evans and an unidentified associate with his car as Evans was being dropped off after a party, according to court documents. Barker reportedly drove away after missing an attempt to reverse into the vehicle at a high speed.

It was reported around the time of the incident that Evans filed for divorce from Barker in August 2021 citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.” The current status of their case remains unknown at this time, though WBRC reported the affidavit listed the couple as married but separated and living separately.

Barker, whose full name is Harry Jerome Barker, led Alabama to a 35-2-1 record in his four seasons as a starter from 1991 to ’94. The Birmingham, Ala. native won a national championship in ’92, as well as the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award two years later; he was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round in 1995 but never appeared in the NFL. Currently, Barker works as a sports radio talk show host in his hometown.

More CFB Coverage: