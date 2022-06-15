Chances are that top prospects in the 2024 class slept past the alarm clock this morning after likely a long and eventful night as the direct college coach contact floodgates opened for the rising junior class.

NCAA rules permit college basketball coaches to make unlimited calls, direct messages and texts to recruits on June 15 after their sophomore year which tends to make for strong foundational conversations into the wee hours of the morning.

“There’s nothing like being able to go straight to the player,” Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel says. “June 15 is where the relationship grows from. It’s the foundation.”

For some prospects, the lane to lay the proverbial groundwork gets crowded with coaches frantically trying to make inroads.

Here’s a list of the prospects who likely had to silence their phones based on their play this past high school season and into the spring:

Airious “Ace” Bailey, McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), SF

Why coaches are calling: The 6-foot-8 wing had a dominant sophomore campaign, pumping in 19.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks a game. That’s carried over into the spring where he runs with AOT (Ga.) in the Nike EYBL. Bailey’s versatility and length on the wing make him a tough out for the opposition and his motor is unrelenting on both ends of the floor.

Cunningham is the top player in the 2024 class. NY RENS

Naasir Cunningham, Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone, N.J.), SF

Why coaches are calling: Cunningham is widely regarded as the top prospect in the class with efficient three-level scoring ability, pro size (6’7”) and versatility galore. In April, Cunningham, who is starring with Renaissance Hoops (N.Y.) in the EYBL this spring, committed to play for Overtime Elite but declined the six-figure salary—the minimum is $100,000—in order to maintain his NCAA eligibility. This past season, despite playing alongside Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako, arguably the top prospect in the 2023 class, Cunningham averaged 13.8 points, seven rebounds and 2.8 assists a game.

Tre Johnson, Lake Highlands (Dallas), PG

Why coaches are calling: The 6-foot-4 playmaker is a born scorer at all three levels on the court, with polished instincts, quickness and shiftiness. This past season, Johnson averaged 23.7 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the Wildcats. He’s been equally dominant this season with Team Griffin (Okla.) in the EYBL, making his name as one of the best shot makers in the country, regardless of class.

Isaiah Elohim, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), CG

Why coaches are calling: Elohim is one of the most gifted scorers in the country and managed to stand out despite the Trailblazers’ stockpile of talent this past season. Now he’s dominating with PG Elite (Calif.) in the Nike EYBL, thriving as a playmaker with his vast array of combos and his ability to make contested shots.

Liam McNeeley, Montverde (Fla.) Academy, F

Why coaches are calling: McNeeley is one of the most versatile players in the country, regardless of class. His ability to hurt you inside and outside of the paint and his feel as a playmaker has made him a star this spring for Drive Nation (Texas) in the EYBL. This past season, McNeeley averaged 16.8 points and 9.1 rebounds to lead the Cardinals to the TAPPS Class 6A state title.

Ian Jackson, Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.), SG

Why coaches are calling: Jackson had a dominant sophomore season in which he averaged 19.8 points, five rebounds and four assists en route to winning the CHSAA Class AA state title. He’s displayed similar dominance for New York Wiz Kids on the adidas 3SSB Circuit this spring and is contemplating a reclassification to the 2023 class.

Derik Queen, Montverde (Fla.) Academy, F

Why coaches are calling: Queen has had a stellar spring with Team Thrill (Md.), showing the full capabilities of his offensive arsenal after helping the Eagles claim the GEICO Nationals title this past season. At 6-foot-9, Queen’s footwork, versatility and vision are his strengths and give him a higher ceiling going forward.

Bryson Tucker, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), SF

Why coaches are calling: Tucker dominated this past high school season, posting 22 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Gaels to their first league title since 2017. At 6-foot-7, Tucker gets to his spots well and masterfully uses his length to beat defenders in the lane. He’s also a capable rebounder and a versatile defender.

Paul McNeil Jr., Richmond (Rockingham, N.C.), SG

Why coaches are calling: McNeil won Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina this past season after averaging 24.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals to lead the Raiders to the state quarterfinals. At 6-foot-5, his ability to break down his defender, stop on a dime and score efficiently from anywhere on the court has coaches drooling at the thought of landing him.

Boogie Fland, Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.), PG

Why coaches are calling: Fland is a super shifty two-way point guard with a keen eye as a playmaker, great length and efficient three-level scoring ability to make him a devastating defensive assignment for the opposition. This past season, Fland averaged 14.4 points, five rebounds and 2.7 assists a game; that’s carried over to the spring with the PSA Cardinals (N.Y.) in the EYBL.

