UNC MBB Lands Northwestern Transfer Pete Nance

North Carolina is bringing back most of its key players from last season’s national runner-up team, and now the Tar Heels are adding an important piece for next year. Northwestern forward Pete Nance announced he is heading to Chapel Hill next year as a graduate transfer.

Nance thanked the Wildcats program for giving him the opportunity to play for their basketball program in the announcement.

“We’ve been through some high highs, and some low lows, but all for an experience I wouldn’t trade for the world,” he said. “To my coaches, support staff and teammates, thank you all for supporting and encouraging me throughout my career, and making memories that will last a lifetime.”

Nance will likely replace Brady Manek at power forward in a starting lineup that is returning Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot. Nance played four seasons at Northwestern but peaked in his senior season last year, averaging 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 45% from three-point range.

All five of UNC’s projected starters will be upperclassmen, with three of the five in at least their fourth season including two fifth-year graduates.

With Nance in UNC’s fold, SI’s Kevin Sweeney projects the Tar Heels as the best team in the country entering the 2022–23 season. Sweeney also believes Nance and Bacot will form “the nation’s best frontcourt” in Hubert Davis’s second season.

