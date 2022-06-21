Skip to main content
Master P’s Son, Hercy Miller, Walking On at Louisville, per Report

Hercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P, plans to walk on to the basketball team at Louisville, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Miller, a 6’ 3” point guard out of Minneapolis, most recently played during the 2021–22 season for Tennessee State, averaging two points per game in six appearances for the Tigers. However, a hip injury brought his freshman year to a premature end and led him to enter the transfer portal for the first time.

Master P, whose name is Percy Miller, explained the reason for his son’s decision last December.

“We’ve got a great program at Tennessee State. We’ve got great people. We loved the culture. We just don’t have enough trainers,” he said in an interview with The Tennessean's Mike Organ. “We don’t have enough medical people to take care of what needs to be taken care of. We don’t have the technology that the Dukes and all these major universities have. An injury like this could have been prevented.”

After leaving Tennessee State, Miller landed at Xavier, but did not appear in a game during the 2021–22 campaign. He entered the portal for a second time in May. 

Still only 19, Miller will now try his luck at Louisville, a program that’s experienced significant upheaval over the last year. The Cardinals fired coach Chris Mack in January after the team went 6–8 to open the season and finished 13–19 overall.

Earlier this offseason, Louisville announced that Knicks assistant Kenny Payne would take over the program. He’ll be tasked with putting the Cardinals back on track and back into contention in the ACC.

