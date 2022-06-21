Ohio State football is racking up on top-tier talent.

The Buckeyes landed five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, the program’s second five-star wideout in the last two days. Carnell Tate, another five-star receiver, made his commitment to OSU Monday.

Inniss wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter thanking God, his family for the “sacrifices” they made to help him become the man he is today as well as his coaches and teammates who pushed him to be the best version of himself.

Ohio State landed Inniss over other Power Five schools that include Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and USC. While Inniss could have taken his talent to any school, he credited Ohio State’s program for having a “family atmosphere” and being able to contribute quickly to the Buckeyes’ offense.

“…For the position they [Buckeyes] want me to play they will be short at that spot,” Inniss said per 247Sports. “Coach Day and Coach Hart were telling me I would have to come in and contribute right away, not only telling me that they showed me as well.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver is considered by many as the second-best wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class.

In joining the Buckeyes program, Inniss becomes the 12th recruit for the Ohio State 2023 recruiting class.

