Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Klay Thompson, Peyton Manning and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed
Klay Thompson, Peyton Manning and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed

Ohio State Lands Second Five-Star Wide Receiver Commitment of the Week

Ohio State football is racking up on top-tier talent.

The Buckeyes landed five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, the program’s second five-star wideout in the last two days. Carnell Tate, another five-star receiver, made his commitment to OSU Monday.

Inniss wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter thanking God, his family for the “sacrifices” they made to help him become the man he is today as well as his coaches and teammates who pushed him to be the best version of himself.

Ohio State landed Inniss over other Power Five schools that include Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and USC. While Inniss could have taken his talent to any school, he credited Ohio State’s program for having a “family atmosphere” and being able to contribute quickly to the Buckeyes’ offense.

“…For the position they [Buckeyes] want me to play they will be short at that spot,” Inniss said per 247Sports. “Coach Day and Coach Hart were telling me I would have to come in and contribute right away, not only telling me that they showed me as well.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver is considered by many as the second-best wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class.

In joining the Buckeyes program, Inniss becomes the 12th recruit for the Ohio State 2023 recruiting class. 

More CFB Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now 

Breaking
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

YOU MAY LIKE

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14)
NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick Officially Lands Broadcasting Gig

The newly retired quarterback will work as a pregame analyst for Amazon Prime’s Thursday broadcast.

By Madison Williams
USMNT right back Bryan Reynolds
Soccer

USMNT’s Reynolds Secures Another Loan to Belgian Club From Roma

Bryan Reynolds is on the move again, with the right back eyeing more playing time in Belgium’s top flight.

By Avi Creditor
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement again, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Betting/Fantasy Impact: Rob Gronkowski Retires

The betting and fantasy ramifications of Rob Gronkowski’s second retirement, this time after two seasons with the Buccaneers.

By Jennifer Piacenti
jimmy garoppolo
NFL

Report: Browns Could Pursue Another QB Trade Moving Forward

With a potential suspension for Deshaun Watson looming, there are other quarterbacks Cleveland could pursue.

By Nick Selbe
Michele Tafoya on The Dan Le Batard Show
Play
Extra Mustard

Michele Tafoya Criticizes ‘The Dan Le Batard Show’ After a Heated Interview

She says she felt ‘ambushed’ by his political questions.

By Jimmy Traina
Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL

Report: Ndamukong Suh Has Talked With Raiders, Vikings

There’s reportedly mutual interest between the DT and the Raiders.

By Joseph Salvador
Rob Gronkowski celebrates a touchdown in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Gronk’s Agent Already Leaving Door Open for Potential Return

Drew Rosenhaus didn’t wait long to raise the possibility that the future Hall of Famer unretires for a second time.

By Dan Lyons
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs a play during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Sources: When Deshaun Watson’s NFL Ruling Is Likely Coming

Twenty of the 24 active civil lawsuits against the quarterback reached a settlement Tuesday.

By Daniela Perez