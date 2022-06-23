High School Hoops Stars Predict No. 1 NBA Draft Pick

As the debate rages on whose name will be called first by NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday night, the smart money remains invested in three names: Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero.

SI’s latest NBA Mock Draft has Smith going No. 1 to the Orlando Magic, but the general consensus among their peers remains divided.

We caught up with some of the top high school basketball players in the country, most of which have battled with and against all three, to get their take on who should take the top spot. Here are their hot takes.

Top prospects are torn on who should go No. 1 overall between Holmgren, Smith and Banchero. James Snook/USA TODAY Sports (Chet Holmgren), Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports (Paolo Banchero), John Reed/USA TODAY Sports (Jabari Smith Jr.)

Mackenzie Mgbako, Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone, N.J.), 2023, SF

College: Duke

And with the No. 1 pick, the Orlando Magic select …

“I’m going with Paolo. He is a very versatile player with a lot of upside and skill. He’s big for his size, strong and a great shot creator and playmaker. Best of all, he’s part of The Brotherhood (Duke).”

Simeon Wilcher, Roselle (N.J.) Catholic, 2023, SG

College: North Carolina

And with the No. 1 pick, the Orlando Magic select ...

“Chet Holmgren because of his upside and potential in the league. He could be an instant impact player in Orlando and bring back the Team Sizzle AAU force with Jalen (Suggs).”

Naasir Cunningham, Overtime Elite, 2024, SF

College: Undecided

And with the No. 1 pick, the Orlando Magic select …

“I’ve got Paolo. He’s just a really big, strong guard. He’s stronger than most players on the court and an all-around player that can beat you in so many ways like he showed last season. He’s got a good jump shot and he’s a great finisher. Just really physical and versatile.”

Dennis Evans III, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.), 2023, C

College: Undecided

And with the No. 1 pick, the Orlando Magic select:

“Paolo because he’s a tall playmaker for his teammates, but he’s a great scorer himself, too. At that size with his skills, I think he’s gonna be even better in the NBA, so it makes the most sense to take him at No. 1.”

Ian Jackson said Chet Holmgren should reunite with Jalen Suggs in Orlando. USA Basketball

Ian Jackson, Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.), 2024, SG

College: Undecided

And with the No. 1 pick, the Orlando Magic select …

“Chet. He’s got all the tools on the offensive end, plus he’s got elite shot-blocking ability. Then you’ve got Jalen Suggs already there and they were teammates in high school with a lot of chemistry. That makes a lot of sense to get them back together.”

Wesley Yates, Beaumont (Texas) United, 2023, SG

College: Undecided

And with the No. 1 pick, the Orlando Magic select …

“Jabari Smith. He’s the best prospect in the draft with his size and skill set. He can do it all; come off screens, get to the rim, create his own shot, defend all five positions and he’s got playmaking ability. I think he’s got the most upside in the draft.”

Jared McCain, Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 2023, SG

College: Duke

And with the No. 1 pick, the Orlando Magic select …

“Paolo Banchero; the obvious reason is because he went to Duke, but other than that I do feel he’s the best player in this draft. He produced on the highest platform, he’s 6’10” and can guard multiple positions, bring the ball up and is a great playmaker as well.”

Mookie Cook, AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.), 2023, SF



College: Oregon

And with the No. 1 pick the Orlando Magic select …

“Paolo Banchero! My boy understands that it’s grind time forever, and he’s always in the gym. He plays the game the right way with the height of a big man but the skills of a guard. His body fits the NBA already. He fits what the NBA is full of right now.”

Caleb Foster, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 2023, PG



College: Duke

And with the No. 1 pick the Orlando Magic select …

“Paolo Banchero definitely because I feel like his skill set is just as good as everyone else. He can do everything on the court and has the most NBA-ready body, so I feel he can step in the game right now and make an immediate impact."

