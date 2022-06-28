Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Five-Star Safety Becomes Seventh Texas Commit Since Arch Manning

Less than a week after landing top QB recruit Arch ManningTexas has officially hooked yet another five-star prospect from the Class of 2023.

Safety Derek Williams from Westgate High School in New Iberia, La. announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Twitter Monday, spurning offers from Alabama, Miami, Clemson, Texas A&M, LSU, and Oklahoma.

Williams’s commitment gives Texas the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the country, according to 24/7 Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Williams is the seventh player to commit to the program since Manning made his announcement last Thursday. The Louisiana product admitted in an interview with ESPN on Monday that his decision was influenced by his fellow five-star commit and future teammate.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“That kind of shocked me,” said Williams, who made his official visit to Austin on Sunday. “I knew [Manning] was [likely] going there, but I was just making sure. That impacted my decision going [to Texas].””

In addition to adding Williams, Texas has recently landed four-star linebacker Liona Lefau out of Hawaii and receiver Jonah Wilson from Houston, as well as four offensive linemen. One of those newcomers is another four-star recruit in Jaydon Chatman from nearby Harker Heights.

Ranked third in the nation among safeties, Williams recorded 145 tackles last season en route to being named Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year in Class 4A by the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association.

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking
Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

YOU MAY LIKE

Brett Yormark CEO of Barclays Center, talks with members of the media about the upcoming PBC on FOX card at Barclays Center on June 18, 2019 in New York City.
College

Sources: Big 12 to Hire Roc Nation Executive as Next Commissioner

The Big 12 is targeting Brett Yormark, the COO of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, to be its next conference commissioner.

By Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde
Nov 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Report: John Wall to Sign With Clippers After Securing Rockets Buyout

The five-time All-Star will reportedly head to L.A. after he clears waivers.

By Thomas Neumann
Several members of the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels scuffle after Mariners’ Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MLB

MLB Suspends 12 Members of Angels, Mariners After Brawl

The clubs were involved in a massive bench-clearing fight during Sunday’s game.

By Jelani Scott
RingCentral Coliseum
MLB

Reports: MLB Won’t Assess Fee if Athletics Move to Las Vegas

The league won’t assess a relocation fee to Oakland if the club decides to move to Nevada’s largest city.

By Thomas Neumann
Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md.
NFL

Dan Snyder’s Spokesperson Denies Claim He’s Dodging Deposition

The Commanders owner did not attend last week’s hearing concerning the ongoing probe into the team’s workplace conditions.

By Jelani Scott
FILE - Daniel Sedin, right, and Henrik Sedin pose with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy after winning the award at the NHL Awards, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Daniel Alfredsson have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Goaltender Roberto Luongo, Finnish women’s star Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie were also selected Monday, June 27, 2022, to be inducted in November. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
NHL

Sedin Twins, Luongo, Alfredsson to Be Inducted Into Hockey HOF

Former Canucks stars Henrik and Daniel Sedin were among the list of inductees announced Monday.

By Associated Press
kyrie irving (2)
Extra Mustard

Irving Uses Curious GIF to Seemingly Affirm He’s Staying With Nets

The enigmatic star shared an interesting GIF from the Showtime show “Shameless” following Monday’s news.

By Jelani Scott
Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder on the field before the game between the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants at FedExField.
NFL

House Committee: Daniel Snyder Resisting Subpoena

The Congressional committee says the Commanders owner has ‘refused to accept service’ of a subpoena, but his spokesperson denies he is dodging testimony.

By Thomas Neumann